In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Nightster vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|182 PS PS