Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Triumph Bonneville T100

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3750 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
Nightster vs Bonneville T100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Bonneville t100
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 8.87 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl24.39 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc900 cc
Power89.7 PS PS65 PS @ 7400 rpm PS

Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
STD
₹8.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm55.6 PS @ 5900 rpm
Stroke
66 mm80 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm80 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm84.6 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l14.5 L
Length
2250 mm-
Ground Clearance
110 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg-
Saddle Height
705 mm790 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96710,31,605
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,0009,29,000
RTO
97,92074,320
Insurance
37,04728,285
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20922,173

