In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 8.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3750 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
Nightster vs Bonneville T100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Bonneville t100
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 8.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|24.39 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7400 rpm PS