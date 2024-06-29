HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
Nightster vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster V-strom 650xt
BrandHarley-DavidsonSuzuki
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 8.83 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl25.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc645 cc
Power89.7 PS PS69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS

Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
66 mm62.6 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc645 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975T4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm81 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l20 L
Length
2250 mm2275 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg216 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm835 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,9679,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,0008,85,180
RTO
97,92070,814
Insurance
37,04727,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20921,141

