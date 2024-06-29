HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesNightster vs V-Strom 800 DE

Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 83 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Nightster vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster V-strom 800 de
BrandHarley-DavidsonSuzuki
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 10.3 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc776 cc
Power89.7 PS PS83 PS PS

Filters
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm84.3 PS@8500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm70 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm78 Nm@6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc776 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975T4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97 mm84 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l20 L
Length
2250 mm2345 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg232 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm855 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemLubrication - Forced feed circulation, Wet sump, CO2 emissions - 104 g/km, Rake / Trail - 28/ 114 mm, Suzuki Intelligent Ride System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96711,46,402
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,00010,30,000
RTO
97,92082,400
Insurance
37,04734,002
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20924,640

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The announcement marks Castrol’s foray into the new energy business
    Castrol invests $50 million in EV battery-swapping giant Gogoro
    29 Jun 2024
    A failed door could prevent occupants from exiting the Fisker Ocean in an emergency, prompting the recall
    Fisker to recall over 12,000 Ocean vehicles, days after declaring bankruptcy
    29 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. However, in real life you can achieve 18 kmpl easily in city conditions.
    How hybrids could be the bridge to EV adoption?
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     