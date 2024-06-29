In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 83 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Nightster vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 10.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|83 PS PS