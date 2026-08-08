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HomeCompare BikesNightster vs Katana [2022-2025]

Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Nightster vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Katana [2022-2025]
BrandHarley-DavidsonSuzuki
Price₹ 13.39 Lakhs₹ 13.61 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc999 cc
Power89.7 PS PS152.27 PS PS

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Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Katana [2022-2025]
Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]
STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Nightster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l12 L
Length
2250 mm2130 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg217 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm825 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
180 kmph240 kmph
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm59.0 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm106 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution™ Max 975TFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97 mm73.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-By-Wire Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Clutch Assist System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,84,97215,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
13,39,00013,61,000
RTO
1,07,1201,08,880
Insurance
38,85239,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,91732,435

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