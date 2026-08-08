In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Nightster vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Katana [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|₹ 13.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|152.27 PS PS