In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Nightster vs Hayabusa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Hayabusa
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|1340 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|190 PS PS