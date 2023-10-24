In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Nightster vs V85 TT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|V85 tt
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Moto Guzzi
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 15.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|20.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|853 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS