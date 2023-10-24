HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
Nightster vs V85 TT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster V85 tt
BrandHarley-DavidsonMoto Guzzi
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 15.4 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl20.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc853 cc
Power89.7 PS PS76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm77 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Displacement
975 cc853 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TTransversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm84 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l22.7 L
Length
2250 mm-
Ground Clearance
110 mm-
Wheelbase
1545 mm-
Kerb Weight
221 kg-
Saddle Height
705 mm828 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96717,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,00015,40,000
RTO
97,9201,35,200
Insurance
37,04746,222
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20937,000

