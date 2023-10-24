In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Nightster vs Z900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Z900
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 9.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|948 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|125 PS PS