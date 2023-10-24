HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Kawasaki Z900

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Nightster vs Z900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Z900
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 9.2 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc948 cc
Power89.7 PS PS125 PS PS

Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD
₹9.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm125 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm56 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc948 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm73.4 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l17 L
Length
2250 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg212 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm820 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemRideology The App
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96710,35,737
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,0009,29,000
RTO
97,92074,320
Insurance
37,04732,417
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20922,262

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2023 Pan America 1250 Special gets a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.25 lakh, bringing the asking price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
    Harley-Davidson India rolls out discounts up to 5.25 lakh on Pan America, Sportster S & Nightster
    24 Oct 2023
    Kawasaki is offering Z900RS in two colour schemes.
    2023 Kawasaki Z900RS launched in India: Check details
    14 Mar 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
    2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
    22 Feb 2024
    The Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 would share the same engine as the X440.
    After X440 Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 is in the works. Details here
    26 Jul 2023
