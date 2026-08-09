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Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Kawasaki Versys 1000

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
Nightster vs Versys 1000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Versys 1000
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 13.39 Lakhs₹ 10.89 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl10.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc1043 cc
Power89.7 PS PS120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS

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Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Nightster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l21 L
Length
2250 mm2270 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg255 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
180 kmph
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm120 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm56 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm102 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc1043 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution™ Max 975TLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm77 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemKawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle Valves
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,84,97212,90,782
Ex-Showroom Price
13,39,00011,55,000
RTO
1,07,12092,400
Insurance
38,85231,832
Accessories Charges
011,550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,91727,743

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