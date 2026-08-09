In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
Nightster vs Ninja 1000SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Ninja 1000sx
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|1043 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS