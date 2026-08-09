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Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
Nightster vs Ninja 1000SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Ninja 1000sx
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 13.39 Lakhs₹ 10.79 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc1043 cc
Power89.7 PS PS142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS

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Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Harley-Davidson Nightster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l19 L
Length
2250 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg238 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
180 kmph
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm142 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm56 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm111 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc1043 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution™ Max 975TLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm77 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemKawasaki Cornering Management Function
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,84,97212,74,196
Ex-Showroom Price
13,39,00011,40,000
RTO
1,07,12091,200
Insurance
38,85231,596
Accessories Charges
011,400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,91727,387

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