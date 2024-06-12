In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Price starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX4R engine makes power & torque 77 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Ninja ZX4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Nightster vs Ninja ZX4R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Ninja zx4r
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 8.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|24.18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|399 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|77 PS PS