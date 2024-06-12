HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesNightster vs Ninja ZX4R

Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R Price starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX4R engine makes power & torque 77 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Ninja ZX4R mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Nightster vs Ninja ZX4R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Ninja zx4r
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 8.49 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc399 cc
Power89.7 PS PS77 PS PS

Filters
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja ZX4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm77 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm39.1 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc399 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97 mm57 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l-
Length
2250 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm800 mm
Body Graphics
YesUSD Fork
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,9679,48,082
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,0008,49,000
RTO
97,92067,920
Insurance
37,04731,162
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20920,377

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in new Candy Steel Furnace Orange/Metallic Spark Black with Metallic Royal Purple colour scheme.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in the global market. Check what's new
    12 Jun 2024
    The 2025 Kawasaki ZX-10RR looks stealthy yet aggressive in the new colour scheme.
    2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR launched globally. Check what's new
    13 Jun 2024
    Kawasaki’s solution for the Versys and Eliminator hybrids involves moving the battery above the engine, freeing up space under the seat. This allows for a more traditional design, which is particularly important for maintaining the low-slung cruiser look of the Eliminator.
    Kawasaki set to expand hybrid technology with two new models. Check details
    3 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 arrives in two new colours while the existing Lime Green shade remains unchanged
    2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets new colours, priced at 3.43 lakh
    14 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     