In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Price starts at Rs. 11.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Nightster vs Ninja ZX-6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Ninja zx-6r
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 11.09 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|124 PS PS