In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki KX450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX450 Price starts at Rs. 8.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The KX450 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Nightster vs KX450 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Kx450
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 8.59 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc449 cc
Power89.7 PS PS-

Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KX450
Kawasaki KX450
STD
₹8.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
66 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Single
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed Return
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97 mm96.0 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-80/100-21 Rear :-120/80-19
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l6.2 L
Length
2250 mm2185 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm340 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1485 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg110.2 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm955 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemFuel system - Fuel injection: 44 mm x 1, Lubrication - Forced lubrication, semi-dry sump, Rake / Trail - 27.6 / 122 mm, Caliper - Front / Rear - Dual / Single piston, Easy Engine Tuning: DFI Setting Data Selection, Electric Start, Renthal Fatbar
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,9679,59,039
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,0008,59,000
RTO
97,92068,720
Insurance
37,04731,319
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20920,613

