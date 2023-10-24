HT Auto
Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
Nightster vs KLX 450R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Klx 450r
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 8.49 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl23.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc449 cc
Power89.7 PS PS-

Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
66 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm96.0 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l8 L
Length
2250 mm2175 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm315 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg126 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm935 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,9679,43,949
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,0008,49,000
RTO
97,92067,920
Insurance
37,04727,029
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20920,289

