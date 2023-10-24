In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
Nightster vs KLX 450R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Klx 450r
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 8.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|23.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|449 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|-