HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesNightster vs XL750 Transalp

Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Honda XL750 Transalp

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS @ 9500r pm PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Nightster vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Xl750 transalp
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc755 cc
Power89.7 PS PS91.7 PS @ 9500r pm PS

Filters
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm91.7 PS @ 9500r pm
Stroke
66 mm63.5 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm75 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc755 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TLiquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97 mm87 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l16.9 L
Length
2250 mm2325 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm210 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg208 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm850 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemSelf Cancelling Indicators, Emergency Stop Signal, HISS
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Display
YesTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96711,11,000
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,00011,00,000
RTO
97,9200
Insurance
37,04711,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20923,879

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    File photo of the 2023 Honda Shine 125.
    HMSI records 10% sales growth in October at 4,92,884 units
    1 Nov 2023
    The Honda Transalp XL750 has been recalled in Europe for its faulty main stand, which is a part of the official accessories catalogue
    Honda Transalp XL750 recalled in Europe over faulty main stand
    12 Mar 2024
    Honda XL750 Transalp uses a parallel twin engine
    Honda XL750 Transalp delivery timeline unveiled
    31 Oct 2023
    Honda XL750 Transalp adventure tourer will make its way to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route.
    Honda 2Wheelers launches XL750 Transalp adventure tourer. Check price, specs
    30 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     