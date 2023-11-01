In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Honda XL750 Transalp choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, XL750 Transalp engine makes power & torque 91.7 PS @ 9500r pm PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Nightster vs XL750 Transalp Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Xl750 transalp
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|755 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|91.7 PS @ 9500r pm PS