In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Nightster vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS