In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
Nightster vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 15.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|18.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|-