HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesNightster vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
Nightster vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 15.99 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl18.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc1868 cc
Power89.7 PS PS-

Filters
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
66 mm114 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
975 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TMilwaukee-Eight® 114
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm102 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :- 100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l13.2 l
Length
2250 mm2320 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm125 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1630 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg297 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm680 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96717,81,710
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,00015,99,000
RTO
97,9201,27,920
Insurance
37,04738,800
Accessories Charges
015,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20938,295

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Yamaha Fascino 125 S gets 'Answer Back' feature that helps riders locate their scooter in parking lots by flashing lights and sounding the horn.
    Yamaha Fascino S launched in India at 93,730. Check what’s new
    10 Jun 2024
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber in new Matt Graphite & Matt Baja Orange, coupled with Jet Black mudguards and side panels.
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets new colour scheme. Check it out
    22 Jun 2024
    The Triumph Street Triple R and RS were launched in India last year.
    No price drop for Street Triple R & Street Triple RS, clarifies Triumph
    29 Jun 2024
    The Triumph Street Triple R & RS remain mechanically unchanged despite the price cut
    Triumph Street Triple R & RS get more affordable by up to 48,000 in India
    28 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
    Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
    11 Nov 2022
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     