In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
Nightster vs Harley Davidson Softail Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Harley davidson softail
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|15.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|1746 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|-