Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
Nightster vs Harley Davidson Softail Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Harley davidson softail
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 15.25 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl15.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc1746 cc
Power89.7 PS PS-

Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
66 mm111 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm144 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc1746 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TMilwaukee-Eight™ 107
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm100 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l13.2 L
Length
2250 mm2320 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm125 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1630 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg297 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96716,99,889
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,00015,25,000
RTO
97,9201,22,000
Insurance
37,04737,639
Accessories Charges
015,250
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20936,537

