In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Nightster vs Harley Davidson Low Rider S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Harley davidson low rider s
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 14.69 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc1868 cc
Power89.7 PS PS93 PS @ 5020 rpm

Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm93 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
66 mm114 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TMilwaukee-Eight® 114
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm102 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l18.9 L
Length
2250 mm2355 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm120 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1615 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg308 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm690 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96716,34,297
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,00014,69,000
RTO
97,9201,17,520
Insurance
37,04736,760
Accessories Charges
011,017
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20935,127

