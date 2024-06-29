In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Low Rider S in 2 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
Nightster vs Harley Davidson Low Rider S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Harley davidson low rider s
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm