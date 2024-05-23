In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 Price starts at Rs. 9.26 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Harley Davidson Iron 883 engine makes power & torque 51.6 PS PS & 68 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Iron 883 in 3 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Iron 883 mileage is around 20.8 kmpl.
