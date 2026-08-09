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Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street glide special [2021-2022] Z h2
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 37.49 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc998 cc
Power93.8 PS PS200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L19 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm140 mm
Length
2425 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
375 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm55 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3250 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc998 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Riding Modes
Street-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEMKTRC, KCMF, KIBS
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,25,59428,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
37,49,00025,85,000
RTO
2,99,9202,13,380
Insurance
76,67487,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
88,67562,035

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