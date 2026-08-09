In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Z H2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street glide special [2021-2022]
|Z h2
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 37.49 Lakhs
|₹ 25.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|16.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|998 cc
|Power
|93.8 PS PS
|200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS