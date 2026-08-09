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Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Indian Super Chief Limited

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs. 24.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Super Chief Limited engine makes power & torque 88 PS PS & 162 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Super Chief Limited Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street glide special [2021-2022] Super chief limited
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 37.49 Lakhs₹ 24.33 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl14.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1890 cc
Power93.8 PS PS88 PS PS

Filters
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹24.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L15.1 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Length
2425 mm2286 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1626 mm
Kerb Weight
375 kg335 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm665 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18Front :-130/90B16, Rear :-180/65 B16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm88 PS
Stroke
114.3 mm113 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3250 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1890 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Riding Modes
StreetYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEMExhaust - Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover, Ambient Temperature, Gear Indicator, Vehicle Status (Vengine Hours), Vehicle Info (Speed, Fuel Range, RPM, Gear Position), Current Ride Data (Distance, Moving Time, Stop Time, Altitude, Altitude Change)
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,25,59427,01,530
Ex-Showroom Price
37,49,00024,33,264
RTO
2,99,9202,18,994
Insurance
76,67449,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
88,67558,066

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