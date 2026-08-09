In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Indian Chieftain Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price starts at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Chieftain Dark Horse engine makes power & torque 122 PS PS & 171 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. Indian offers the Chieftain Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Chieftain Dark Horse mileage is around 13.54 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Chieftain Dark Horse Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street glide special [2021-2022]
|Chieftain dark horse
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 37.49 Lakhs
|₹ 32 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|93.8 PS PS
|122 PS PS