In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Pan America 1250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street glide special [2021-2022]
|Pan america 1250
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 37.49 Lakhs
|₹ 24.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|18.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|93.8 PS PS
|152.2 PS PS