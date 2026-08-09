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HomeCompare BikesStreet Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Pan America 1250 engine makes power & torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Pan America 1250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street glide special [2021-2022] Pan america 1250
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 37.49 Lakhs₹ 24.64 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl18.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1252 cc
Power93.8 PS PS152.2 PS PS

Filters
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Special
₹24.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L21.2 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm175 mm
Length
2425 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1585 mm
Kerb Weight
375 kg258 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm850 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-170/60R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm152.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3250 rpm128 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1252 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Revolution™ Max 1250
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm105 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Riding Modes
Street-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEMDRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL HOLD CONTROL, Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,25,59427,17,628
Ex-Showroom Price
37,49,00024,64,000
RTO
2,99,9201,97,120
Insurance
76,67456,508
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
88,67558,412

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