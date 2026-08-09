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Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Harley-Davidson Road King

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Harley-Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Road King Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street glide special [2021-2022] Road king
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 37.49 Lakhs₹ 26.99 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl17.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1745 cc
Power93.8 PS PS84.2 PS PS

Filters
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
Road King BS6
₹26.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Disc Break View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L22.7 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm135 mm
Length
2425 mm2450 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1625 mm
Kerb Weight
375 kg379 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm705 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18Front :-130/80-B17,Rear :-180/65-B16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm-
Stroke
114.3 mm111.1 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3250 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1745 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Milwaukee-Eight 107
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Features
Riding Modes
Street-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
ELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHigh Beam and Wider Low Beam
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,25,59429,97,973
Ex-Showroom Price
37,49,00026,99,000
RTO
2,99,9202,15,920
Insurance
76,67456,063
Accessories Charges
026,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
88,67564,438

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