In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Harley-Davidson Road King choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Road King Price starts at Rs. 26.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Road King engine makes power & torque 84.2 PS PS & 147 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Road King in 3 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Road King mileage is around 17.0 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Road King Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street glide special [2021-2022]
|Road king
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 37.49 Lakhs
|₹ 26.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|17.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1745 cc
|Power
|93.8 PS PS
|84.2 PS PS