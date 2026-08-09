In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024] Price starts at Rs. 27.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Heritage Classic [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Heritage Classic [2024] in 5 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Heritage Classic [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Heritage Classic [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street glide special [2021-2022]
|Heritage classic [2024]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 37.49 Lakhs
|₹ 27.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|93.8 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS