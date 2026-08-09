In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.99 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.3 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|-
|108 PS PS