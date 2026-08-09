In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.99 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.3 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|-
|150 PS PS