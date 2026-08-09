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HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Speed Triple 1200

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022] Speed triple 1200
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 15.99 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage18.3 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1160 cc
Power-180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
3.8 l-
Fuel Capacity
13.2 l15.5 litres
Ground Clearance
125 mm165 mm
Length
2320 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1445 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 l-
Kerb Weight
297 kg198 kg
Dry Weight
286-
Height
1160 mm1089 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm830 mm
Width
865 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
292 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Clutch
Mechanical, 10 plate wet, assist & conventionalWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114-
Stroke
114 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
1868 cc1160 cc
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
102 mm90 mm
Chassis
Mild steel, tubular frame; rectangular section backbone; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged fender supportsAluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; cam-style preload adjustmentOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; gaiter coversOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Battery Capacity
12 V, 17.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free12V 8Ah
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,81,71019,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
15,99,00017,95,000
RTO
1,27,9201,43,600
Insurance
38,80046,008
Accessories Charges
15,9900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,29542,656

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Latest Videos

Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
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27 Jan 2021
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