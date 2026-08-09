In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.99 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.3 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|-
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS