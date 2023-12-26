In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less