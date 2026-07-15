In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Hayabusa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
|Hayabusa
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 15.99 Lakhs
|₹ 16.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.3 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1340 cc
|Power
|-
|190 PS PS