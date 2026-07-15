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HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Hayabusa

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022] Hayabusa
BrandHarley-DavidsonSuzuki
Price₹ 15.99 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage18.3 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1340 cc
Power-190 PS PS

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Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
3.8 l-
Fuel Capacity
13.2 l-
Ground Clearance
125 mm125 mm
Length
2320 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1480 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 l-
Kerb Weight
297 kg264 kg
Dry Weight
286-
Height
1160 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm800 mm
Width
865 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
292 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Clutch
Mechanical, 10 plate wet, assist & conventional-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 1144-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Stroke
114 mm65 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1340 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102 mm81 mm
Chassis
Mild steel, tubular frame; rectangular section backbone; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged fender supports-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; cam-style preload adjustmentLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; gaiter coversInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 17.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,81,71018,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
15,99,00016,90,000
RTO
1,27,9201,35,200
Insurance
38,80044,360
Accessories Charges
15,9900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,29540,184

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