Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Clutch
Mechanical, 10 plate wet, assist & conventional-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Stroke
114 mm55 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Compression Ratio
10.5:111.2:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc998 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102 mm76 mm
On-Road Price
17,81,71024,35,175
Ex-Showroom Price
15,99,00021,90,000
RTO
1,27,9201,75,200
Insurance
38,80048,075
Accessories Charges
15,99021,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,29552,341

