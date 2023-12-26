In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the
In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours.
The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
