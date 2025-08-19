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HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022] Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 15.99 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage18.3 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1082.96 cc
Power-99.2 PS PS

Filters
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Reserve
3.8 l-
Fuel Capacity
13.2 l24.5 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm210 mm
Length
2320 mm2307 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1558 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 l-
Kerb Weight
297 kg239 kg
Dry Weight
286-
Height
1160 mm1523 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm810-830 mm
Width
865 mm963 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
292 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Clutch
Mechanical, 10 plate wet, assist & conventionalMultiplate Wet Clutch
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Stroke
114 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc1082.96 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm92 mm
Chassis
Mild steel, tubular frame; rectangular section backbone; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged fender supports-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; cam-style preload adjustmentPro-Link
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; gaiter coversTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Battery Capacity
12 V, 17.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,81,71017,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
15,99,00015,96,500
RTO
1,27,9201,27,720
Insurance
38,80038,761
Accessories Charges
15,99011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,29538,150

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