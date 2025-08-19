Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.