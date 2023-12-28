Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Stroke
111 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:111.27:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc888 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm78.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88913,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00011,95,000
RTO
1,22,00095,600
Insurance
37,63932,460
Accessories Charges
15,25011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53728,694

