Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs
*Last Recorded Price
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹16.95 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Stroke
111 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:113.2:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc1160 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm90.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88918,87,857
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00016,95,000
RTO
1,22,0001,35,600
Insurance
37,63940,307
Accessories Charges
15,25016,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53740,577

