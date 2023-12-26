Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Triumph Scrambler 1200

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Stroke
111 mm80 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm110 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:111.0:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc1200 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm97.6 mm
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88915,34,034
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00013,75,000
RTO
1,22,0001,10,000
Insurance
37,63935,284
Accessories Charges
15,25013,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53732,972

    Latest News

    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
    Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
    1 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
