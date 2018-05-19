In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson softail
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1746 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|-
|90 PS PS