In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs 11.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 77 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 27.60 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less