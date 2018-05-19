In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson softail
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1746 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|-
|84.3 PS PS