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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson softail V-strom 800 de
BrandHarley-DavidsonSuzuki
Price₹ 15.25 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1746 cc776 cc
Power-84.3 PS PS

Filters
Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Disc Break View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L20 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm220 mm
Length
2320 mm2345 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1570 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
297 kg232 kg
Dry Weight
291 kg-
Height
680 mm1310 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-16Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 1074-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Stroke
111 mm70 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc776 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm84 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88912,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00011,00,763
RTO
1,22,00088,061
Insurance
37,63935,113
Accessories Charges
15,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53726,307

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