Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Moto Guzzi V85 TT

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Stroke
111 mm77 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc853 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm84 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88917,21,422
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00015,40,000
RTO
1,22,0001,35,200
Insurance
37,63946,222
Accessories Charges
15,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53737,000

    Latest News

    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
    Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
    1 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand's most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.

Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?

8 Jul 2023
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.

2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look

25 Nov 2023
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India

16 Nov 2019
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H'ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.

Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look

4 Jul 2023
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
