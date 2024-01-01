Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Stroke
111 mm55 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0:111.2:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc998 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm76 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88924,35,175
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00021,90,000
RTO
1,22,0001,75,200
Insurance
37,63948,075
Accessories Charges
15,25021,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53752,341

