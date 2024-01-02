Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Kawasaki Z900 RS

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Kawasaki Z900 RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Stroke
111 mm56 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Displacement
1746 cc948 cc
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
Bore
100 mm73.4 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88918,41,319
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00016,47,000
RTO
1,22,0001,43,760
Insurance
37,63950,559
Accessories Charges
15,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53739,577

