In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours.
The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
