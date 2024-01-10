In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less