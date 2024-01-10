In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs 10.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours.
The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
