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HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Softail vs Ninja ZX 6R

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson softail Ninja zx 6r
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 15.25 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1746 cc636 cc
Power-124 PS PS

Filters
Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L17 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm130 mm
Length
2320 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm-
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
297 kg198 kg
Dry Weight
291 kg-
Height
680 mm1105 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Stroke
111 mm45.1 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm69 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc636 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm67 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Console
DigitalDigital
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88913,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00012,49,000
RTO
1,22,00099,920
Insurance
37,63937,439
Accessories Charges
15,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53729,798

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