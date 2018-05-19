In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson softail
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1746 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|-
|124 PS PS