Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Indian Super Chief Limited

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Super Chief Limited
Indian Super Chief Limited
Black Metallic
₹22.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Thunderstroke 116
Stroke
111 mm113 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:111.0:1
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc1890 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
100 mm103.2 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88925,14,248
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00022,82,155
RTO
1,22,00049,521
Insurance
37,6391,82,572
Accessories Charges
15,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53754,040

