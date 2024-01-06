In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Indian Super Chief Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Super Chief Limited Price starts at Rs 22.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Indian offers the Super Chief Limited in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Super Chief Limited mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less