Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Indian Scout Bobber

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Scout Bobber
Indian Scout Bobber
Black Metallic
₹17.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Stroke
111 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc1133 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm99 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88919,12,344
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00017,16,854
RTO
1,22,0001,54,517
Insurance
37,63940,973
Accessories Charges
15,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53741,103

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    ₹76,234 - 82,734
    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Latest News

    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
    Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
    1 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
    As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
    1 May 2020
    HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
    How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
    1 May 2020
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
