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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail vs Indian FTR

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs FTR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson softail Ftr
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 15.25 Lakhs₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Mileage15.0 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1746 cc1203 cc
Power-167.23 PS PS

Filters
Harley Davidson Softail
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail
Softail STD
₹15.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FTR
Indian FTR
Black Smoke
₹19.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Rear View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L13 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm165 mm
Length
2320 mm2223 mm
Wheelbase
1630 mm1525 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 L-
Kerb Weight
297 kg233 kg
Dry Weight
291 kg-
Height
680 mm1295 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 150/70-R17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 107Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Stroke
111 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
144 Nm @ 3250 rpm120 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1746 cc1203 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
100 mm102 mm
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Console
Digital-
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,99,88921,56,348
Ex-Showroom Price
15,25,00019,38,357
RTO
1,22,0001,74,452
Insurance
37,63943,539
Accessories Charges
15,2500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
36,53746,348

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