Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.